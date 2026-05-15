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Rajasthan: 3 sisters drown in reservoir while trying to save each other in Bikaner

According to locals, the sisters, had gone to a nearby irrigation reservoir for watering cattle and washing clothes

Published on: May 15, 2026 10:51 am IST
By Aparnesh Goswami
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Three sisters, including two minors, drowned in a farm water reservoir while trying to save each other in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Thursday.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted on Friday. (Representative file photo)

Station house officer (SHO) of Bajju police station Jagdish Kumar Pandher said, “The incident occurred in the agricultural fields of Gram Panchayat Grandhi.”

According to locals, the sisters, had gone to a nearby irrigation reservoir for watering cattle and washing clothes.

Among the deceased was 23-year-old Dhapu and she is survived by two children. Her younger sisters were aged 17 and 18 respectively.

Also Read: Two kids drown in pit filled with rainwater in Mohali

Family members told police that the sisters had gone to the neighbours’ reservoir area for washing clothes and they were supposed to visit a relative’s hamlet after finishing their work. However, when they did not return for several hours, their father contacted relatives and learnt that the girls had never reached there.

 
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: 3 sisters drown in reservoir while trying to save each other in Bikaner
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: 3 sisters drown in reservoir while trying to save each other in Bikaner
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