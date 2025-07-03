Two kids drown in pit filled with rainwater in Mohali

A 10-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy drowned to death after falling into a roadside pit filled with rainwater in Balongi on Wednesday evening. The deceased were identified as Radhe and Aryan, residents of Aadarsh Colony, Balongi, Mohali. (iStock)

The deceased were identified as Radhe and Aryan, residents of Aadarsh Colony, Balongi.

According to police, the incident occurred around 5.30 pm, when the duo accidentally slipped and fell into the open cavity.

Their families immediately rushed them to the Phase 6 civil hospital, but they could not be saved.

DSP Kharar Karan Singh Sandhu said, “As per information, the two children were splashing in the rainwater collected on the roadside. Unfortunately, they fell in a pit and drowned.”

ASI Gulab Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “By the time police were informed, the children had already been taken to the hospital. We were informed by the hospital staff. We will visit the spot and begin our investigation.”

He added that an FIR will be registered after examining the location and determining accountability.