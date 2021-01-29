IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: 4 die after consuming illicit liquor, second such tragedy this month
jaipur news

Rajasthan: 4 die after consuming illicit liquor, second such tragedy this month

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the four and ₹50,000 each to six hospitalised people
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:17 PM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four people died and six others were hospitalised after they consumed illicit liquor in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Friday, a police officer said. This is the second such tragedy in the state this month. Seven people died after having illicit liquor in the Bharatpur district of the state over two weeks back.

Additional police superintendent Gajendra Singh said three policemen, including the local police station in-charge of Mandalgarh, have been suspended over the Bhilwara tragedy.

Also Read: Eight Bihar cops injured in attack by men involved in illicit liquor trade

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance of 2 lakh each to the families of the four and 50,000 each to six hospitalised people.

Seven excise officials were also suspended while authorities ordered an inquiry over the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP