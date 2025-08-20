Rajasthan: 4 killed in head on collision between car and truck in Kota

Kota: Four labourers, who were on their way to Rajsamand for work, were killed and several others were injured after a van collided with another vehicle on National Highway-27 in Bundi district’s Dabi area on Wednesday morning. The injured were rushed to Kota Medical College Hospital for treatment, said police. Police said they are examining CCTV footage from the area to trace the other vehicle involved. (Representational image)

Station House Officer Hemraj Sharma said the collision involved a van carrying labourers from Baran and Madhya Pradesh who were on their way to Rajsamand for work. The other vehicle is suspected to be either a trailer or a dumper, though details are still being verified.

Among the deceased, one victim has been identified as Anil, while the identities of a woman and two men are yet to be confirmed. The van was badly mangled from the front, indicating a head-on collision. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to trace the other vehicle involved, he said.

In another accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Reni in Alwar around 5 am today, a sleeper bus travelling from Jodhpur to Delhi rammed into a trailer moving ahead of it. The bus driver died on the spot, while over a dozen passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to Reni Hospital for treatment.

According to passengers, the mishap happened after the bus driver reportedly dozed off, leading to the collision. The front portion of the bus was completely mangled, and rescuers had to break windows to pull out passengers trapped inside. Panic and chaos followed as locals rushed to the scene to help evacuate the injured until police and ambulances arrived.