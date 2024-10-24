Menu Explore
Rajasthan: 5 of a family killed after car falls into a highway drain

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 24, 2024 03:57 PM IST

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred around 7:15am when a tyre of the car burst, making it skid off the highway into a drain.

Five people, including a mother and a daughter, were killed and another woman was critically injured after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a nearby drain on the Beawar-Pindwara national highway (NH-62) on Thursday.

Representational image.
Representational image.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred around 7:15am when a tyre of the car burst. The passengers were travelling from Dahod in Gujarat to Phalodi in Rajasthan.

Circle officer Mukesh Chaudhary said the car crashed into the road divider after the tyre burst. The police rushed to the spot and got the wrecked car pulled out of the drain. The injured woman was immediately rescued and taken to the trauma center in Sirohi Hospital. District Collector Alpa Chaudhary and Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar visited the accident site.

The deceased were identified as Pratap Bhati (53), his wife Usha Bhati (50), their daughter-in-law Pushpa Bhati (25) and her infant daughter, and Pratap’s cousin Ramuram Bhati (50).

Ramuram’s wife Sharada sustained critical injuries and is currently under treatment.

