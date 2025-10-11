Rajasthan: 8 dead in 2 family suicide cases in Sikar, Jaipur

A woman and her four children allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Sikar district while a retired bank employee, his wife and their son died by suicide in another incident in Jaipur on Saturday. Police said the cause of suicide would be investigated. (Representational image)

The first incident took place in Anirudh Residency on Palwas road under Sadar Sikar police station in Sikar. The woman and her four children were found poisoned.

On being informed by their neighbours, police reached the spot and recovered bodies to take them to hospital.

Sadar police station in-charge Indraj Marodia said the cause of suicide would be investigated. A Forensic Science team was also called to the spot to collect samples.

The second incident took place under Karni Vihar police station in Jaipur. Police were informed by the owner of the house, where the retired bank employee and his family were living, after they didn’t open the door till late noon.

More details are awaited.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290