Rajasthan: About 2.5 lakh youth availed unemployment allowance since 2019
The Rajasthan government has paid ₹842.40 crore as unemployment allowance to 2,49,433 eligible youth under the Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana since 2019.
Out of the total number of eligible unemployed youth, 1,81,286 candidates belong to general and other backward class (OBC) category, 37,234 of SC and 30,913 of ST category respectively, the government said on Wednesday in a reply to an unstarred question raised by BJP legislator Satish Poonia in the House.
After the commencement of the scheme from February 2019 till December 2020, 4,56,678 applications were received.
In its reply, the government said the maximum limit of beneficiaries in a year is 1.60 lakh with the applications of 2,15,390 candidates still pending after being found correct during scrutiny.
Rajasthan woman alleges police inaction in daughter’s abduction, dies by suicide
- Protestors are staging a dharna with the woman’s body outside the sub divisional officer’s office in Bhinmal. They said they would not accept her body till the minor girl was rescued.
Rajasthan begins second phase of Covid-19 vaccination
- Health secretary Siddharth Majahan said, “The vaccination is going on smoothly across the state. People are enthusiastic".
- Private hospitals can charge up to ₹250 for a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
‘My father, grandmother want to sell me off’: Rajasthan girl tells police
- The girl said she was currently staying at her maternal house of her own sweet will but her family had lodged a false case of kidnapping against them
Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot share stage, take on Centre over farm laws
Gehlot, Pilot hit out at farm laws ahead of Rajasthan bypolls
- Both leaders shared a helicopter for the first time after more than a year.
Rajasthan makes RT-PCR tests mandatory for arrivals from Maharashtra, Kerala
- The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence.
Rajasthan to have own law to upgrade prisons, impart skills to inmates
- The state has prepared a new bill, the Rajasthan Prisons Bill, 2021, taking inspiration from the model jail manual.
Prohibitory orders imposed in Jodhpur city to contain coronavirus cases
- Several states including Maharashtra, Kerala, MP and Punjab continue to record high number of Covid cases.
