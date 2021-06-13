Rajasthan announces relief package for Covid-19 orphans and widows

Rajasthan government on Saturday announced a financial assistance package for kids and women who lost their parents and husbands due to Covid-19, said a government release.

Under the package, orphaned kids will get paid ₹1 lakh as immediate assistance apart from a sum of ₹5 lakh, to be given when they turn 18. They will also receive a monthly sustenance amount of ₹2,500. Under the Mukhyamantri Corona Bal Kalyan Yojana (CM Corona Child welfare scheme), Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has also announced immediate assistance of ₹1 lakh to kids who have lost only one of their parents.

Women widowed due to coronavirus will also be paid ₹1 lakh immediately apart from ₹1,500 monthly pension for themselves and ₹1,000 per month for raising their children. They will also get ₹2,000 per child per annum towards the cost of school uniform and school books, as per the official release.

The Rajasthan government said it will also provide free education to orphaned kids till class 12 through residential schools or hostels. Orphaned girl students will be allotted hostels in colleges on priority basis whereas boys will benefit from Ambedkar DBT Voucher scheme.

Under the DBT scheme, 5000 underprivileged college students who move to urban areas to study in colleges get ₹5,000 or ₹7,000 subsidy for residential facilities.

Unemployed youngsters affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will get unemployment allowance on priority under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal yojana, the official release said.