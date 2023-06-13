BJP protests over paper leaks in Rajasthan, cops use water cannons to disperse crowd

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday staged a massive protest in Jaipur against the ruling Ashok Gehlot government over paper leak incidents in the state. To disperse the protesters, the Jaipur Police used water cannons.

The BJP accused the Ashok Gehlot government of corruption practices. (Twitter/ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video, posted by news agency ANI, police officers can be seen using a water cannon on protestors, many of whom were carrying BJP flags.

The BJP accused the Ashok Gehlot government of corruption practices. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena told new agency PTI, that the protest was to expose the corruption practices carried out by state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal as well as the mines and Jal Jeevan Mission related scams in Rajasthan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the party before the protest march, Meena said that there was a ₹5,000 crore-worth scam in the Department of Information and Technology (DoIT), however when the Anti-Corruption Bureau sought permission to investigate, Gehlot refused.

He said, “The BJP will expose a mines scam in the days to come. Also, a scam in Jal Jeevan Mission and corruption cases of UDH minister Shanti Dhariwal will be exposed.”

He further added, “Corruption is rampant under Gehlot government. Sixteen papers of competitive exams were held in one year in Rajasthan and all of them were leaked. Now, the Enforcement Directorate has come and started investigation, and therefore Gehlot is afraid.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON