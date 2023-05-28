Rajasthan braces for gusty winds and rainfall; ‘orange alert’ for next 3 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Sunday that most areas in Rajasthan will witness gusty winds and rainfall in the next 24 hours. An orange alert has been issued in the state for the next three days.

Rainfall measuring 3 centimeters was recorded in several locations including Nasirabad and Vijaynagar (both in Ajmer), Todabhim (Karauli), Nagrafort (Tonk), and Jaipur on Sunday.(HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

“Another Western Disturbance will become active on 30th May, which will cause rain & storm in eastern Rajasthan for the next 3 days. An orange alert has been issued in the state for the next 3 days,” news agency ANI quoted director of Met Centre Jaipur as saying.

The official from the weather department further said that a cyclonic circulation has formed above the southeast Rajasthan region and predicted that a thunderstorm would occur across Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Ganganagar.

According to a spokesperson from the Meteorological Department, on Sunday, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall were recorded at several locations in East Rajasthan. Isolated areas in the western parts of the state also experienced these weather conditions within the last 24 hours, PTI reported.

Due to an active western disturbance in the region, multiple places received rainfall ranging from 1 to 3 centimeters. The weather office has issued an ‘orange alert’ for Sunday and Monday in Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur divisions, anticipating intense thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kilometers per hour. As a precautionary measure, the authorities have advised people to avoid seeking shelter under trees.

