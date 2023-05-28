Delhi likely to witness light rain on May 29, predicts IMD
The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature settling at 23.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, it said.
The relative humidity oscillated between 55 per cent and 91 per cent, it added.
The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies on Monday with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds with a speed ranging between 30 and 40 kmph towards the evening and night at a few places.
The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are expected to settle at around 35 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD officials said.