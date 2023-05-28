Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi likely to witness light rain on May 29, predicts IMD

Delhi likely to witness light rain on May 29, predicts IMD

PTI |
May 28, 2023 09:22 PM IST

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average.

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A downpour in New Delhi. (HT File Photo/Representative image)
A downpour in New Delhi. (HT File Photo/Representative image)

Also read: Delhi-NCR wakes up to sudden thunderstorm; flight operations impacted

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature settling at 23.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, it said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 55 per cent and 91 per cent, it added.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies on Monday with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds with a speed ranging between 30 and 40 kmph towards the evening and night at a few places.

Also read: Min temp dips six degrees below normal, more rain expected in Delhi

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are expected to settle at around 35 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi rain delhi news
delhi rain delhi news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out