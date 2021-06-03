Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan cabinet cancels board exams for RBSE’s class 10, class 12 students

There are nearly 21.58 lakh students in classes 10 and 12 enrolled in RBSE affiliated schools in Rajasthan.
By Aabshar H Qazi
UPDATED ON JUN 03, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot government on Wednesday decided to cancel RBSE’s board examinations for students of classes 10 and 12 . (ANI)

Kota: The Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to cancel the class 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) in view of Covid-19 pandemic situation. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Education minister Govind Singh Dotasara said the officials concerned had been told to formulate the system to be adopted to grade students

Several states such as Haryana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have announced their decision to cancel the board exams after the Centre’s decision to scrap the class 12 board examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

The minister said the government could look at the possibility of conducting the examinations at a later stage for students who want to sit for the board examination.

There are nearly 21.58 lakh students in the class 10 and 12.

The opposition has also welcomed the decision of the cancellation of board examinations. Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said this is an appropriate decision.

Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot has also instructed officials to prepare a package for the kids who have been orphaned by Covid-19.

