Congress’ Karnataka win is people’s response to BJP’s politics of religion: Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Congress party's victory in the Karnataka assembly elections against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is people's reply to those who do politics in the name of religion.

Referring to the defamation case against Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in which he lost his position as a member of the parliament, Gehlot said, “By making an issue of the speech given by Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka itself, the BJP leader got him falsely sued. Today the people of Karnataka have given their answer,” said Gehlot.

“Under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi (Congress chairperson), Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress chief), Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leaders did a great campaign,” he added.

Voting for the Karnataka assembly elections was held on May 10 and the counting of votes is underway. Congress has so far won 107 seats and is leading on 29 more.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi– who has been a constant critic of the PM Modi-led government said that his party’s victory is the “people’s strength over crony capitalism”.

Addressing newspersons, Gehlot on Saturday said the people understood that the BJP toppled the elected governments in Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh through horse-trading, and a failed attempt in Rajasthan. “In Rajasthan, their conspiracy could not succeed but they left no stone unturned,” he added.

“Now PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah should understand that the way they are provoking people in the name of religion and asking to press the button taking Bajrang Bali’s name is a crime,” said Gehlot.

During a gathering on May 4, PM Modi had urged the people of Karnataka to say ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ when they cast their vote to “punish” the Congress for its “culture of abuse”, as the BJP stepped up attack on the opposition party over its election manifesto promise of banning the Bajrang Dal.

The Congress manifesto for Karnataka polls included a ban on organisations such as the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Bajrang Dal.

Against Modi’s remark, Gehlot had demanded that the Election Commission (EC) should place a ban on PM Modi’s campaigning in Karnataka for his “religious statements”.

BJP MLA and spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma said the BJP does not indulge in politics of religion. He said Gehlot’s allegations are baseless and politically motivated. “We accept people’s mandate in Karnataka,” he added.

