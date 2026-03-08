Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday interacted with farmers in Hanumangarh district and sought feedback on irrigation, electricity supply and various agriculture schemes. Rajasthan CM Sharma interacts with farmers in Hanumangarh

The interaction was held after a state-level programme organised on International Women's Day.

Farmers from Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts expressed gratitude for the budget announcement of a ₹150 per quintal bonus on the minimum support price procurement of wheat. They also thanked the chief minister for efforts to strengthen the canal irrigation system, according to an official release.

During the discussion, the chief minister reviewed the strengthening of canal networks, the water-carrying capacity of the Firozpur feeder and issues related to electricity supply.

Sharma said resolving agricultural issues through direct interaction with farmers is a priority for the state government. He said Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh are important districts for food grain production and the farmers of the region have played a major role in making Rajasthan a significant contributor to the country's food grain output.

The state government is taking concrete steps to improve irrigation infrastructure and resolve water-related issues with neighbouring states to ensure better availability of water for agriculture, he added.

The chief minister urged farmers to adopt modern agricultural practices, including cultivation of crops that require less water but offer better returns. He also encouraged farmers to move towards natural farming practices and reduce the use of chemical fertilisers by promoting organic manure.

Highlighting welfare measures, Sharma said the state government has taken several steps for farmers' welfare, including providing a subsidy of ₹5 per litre to milk producers and facilitating interest-free short-term crop loans worth ₹50,000 crore.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara, along with MLAs Sanjeev Beniwal, Gurveer Brar and Ganeshraj Bansal attended the event.

