Rajasthan Congress asks district units to comply with 50% youth quota. Minister disagrees

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Congress on Tuesday told party leaders to ensure that 50% of office-bearers at the district level and below were below 50 years of age in compliance with the youth quota introduced in the party’s Udaipur Chintan Shivir’s declaration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Rajasthan Congress appointed district presidents in 13 of the state’s 38 districts in December last. Party leaders said district presidents of the remaining 25 districts will be appointed within the next two months.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara, 57, said the instructions to the district presidents have been issued in line with the resolutions passed in the Nav Sankalp Shivir. “We have asked all the newly appointed district presidents of Congress to ensure 50% of the posts in the proposed district executive are below 50 years,” he told reporters.

Dotasara added that the district units have been told to send their nomination for the appointments to the party headquarters in Rajasthan capital Jaipur and also ensure that their proposals give equitable representation to other backward classes, minorities, scheduled castes and tribes and women.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 50% quota for young people is part of the Congress’s road-map for the 2024 elections and will eventually apply to party tickets allotted for elections. The Udaipur declaration said the party will decide on an age cap for candidates for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and other elected posts as well.

Not everyone in Rajasthan Congress is, however, as enthused with the decision.

Food and civil supplies minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas spoke out against the emphasis on age. “Age has no place in politics,” the 53-year-old minister said.

“Young people should not have the misconception that we are the only ones fit or we can do good work, as seniority, experience and age also teaches a lot. To talk about age is to hide one’s weakness,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khachariyawas said politics is an open field, be it Congress or BJP, one who deserves will move ahead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON