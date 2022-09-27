Rajasthan crisis: Three Gehlot loyalists issued notice for ‘gross indiscipline’

Three close aides and key loyalists of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot were issued notices on Tuesday for indiscipline after AICC observer submitted their report to Congress president Sonia Gandhi amid a boiling crisis in the western state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The three leaders were blamed for Sunday's drama when a majority of Congress MLAs, loyal to Gehlot, held a parallel meeting at a minister's residence when a Congress Legislature Party meeting had been convened at the chief minister's house.

Read here for latest updates on the crisis

They later visited speaker CP Joshi's house to submit their resignations should Gehlot be asked to resign when elected as the Congress president and Sachin Pilot is named as his replacement.

The three leaders against whom the Congress observers recommended disciplinary action are cabinet minister Shanti Dhariwal, RTDC chairman Dharmendra Rathore and Congress chief whip in the Assembly Mahesh Joshi.

In their report to Gandhi, AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken flagged "gross indiscipline" on the part of leaders who organised the parallel meeting that has now become a source of major embarrassment for the central leadership.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the evening, some ministers and MLAs paid a visit to Gehlot's residence in Jaipur earlier.

Meanwhile, several names have cropped up for the probable presidential candidate including Kharge, A K Antony, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Ambika Soni and Pawan Kumar Bansal, though most of them ruled themselves out of the race.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail