Rajasthan political crisis LIVE: Maken, Kharge to submit written report to Sonia Gandhi today
The crisis intensified after a group of Congress MLAs - loyalists to Gehlot submitted their resignation to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Monday night.
Rajasthan political crisis: The political tussle in the state unfolded on Sunday amid the buzz over the likely successor of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot - who was set to contest the Congress presidential polls next month. The crisis intensified after a group of Congress MLAs - loyalists to Gehlot submitted their resignation to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Monday night.
Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor have emerged as frontrunners in the race of presidential polls for the party, due in October. If elected, Gehlot would have to leave the CM chair under 'one man, one post' rule of the party.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge will submit the report to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday around 12 noon about the developments in the state.
Sep 27, 2022 07:26 AM IST
Believe Cong brass will fulfil their commitment on Rajasthan CM post: Pilot camp
Sachin Pilot and his team have decided not to “confront” MLAs close to chief minister Ashok Gehlot but “wait and watch” the decision of the party high command, as the standoff between the two factions over a new chief minister intensified on Monday, people familiar with the development said. Read more
Sep 27, 2022 06:56 AM IST
In Congress, practice of hand-picking CM faces resistance for first time
Congress lawmakers in Rajasthan (and chief minister Ashok Gehlot) have achieved what no other state unit of the party or powerful regional satrap could in the recent past. Read more here
Sep 27, 2022 06:28 AM IST
Ajay Maken, Mallikarjun Kharge to submit written report to Sonia Gandhi today
Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge will submit the report to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday around 12 noon about the developments in Rajasthan in wake of the political crisis in the state.