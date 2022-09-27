Home / India News / Rajasthan political crisis LIVE: Maken, Kharge to submit written report to Sonia Gandhi today
Rajasthan political crisis LIVE: Maken, Kharge to submit written report to Sonia Gandhi today

india news
Updated on Sep 27, 2022 07:26 AM IST

The crisis intensified after a group of Congress MLAs - loyalists to Gehlot submitted their resignation to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Monday night.

Congress observer for Rajasthan, Ajay Maken. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk
Rajasthan political crisis: The political tussle in the state unfolded on Sunday amid the buzz over the likely successor of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot - who was set to contest the Congress presidential polls next month. The crisis intensified after a group of Congress MLAs - loyalists to Gehlot submitted their resignation to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Monday night.

Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor have emerged as frontrunners in the race of presidential polls for the party, due in October. If elected, Gehlot would have to leave the CM chair under 'one man, one post' rule of the party.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge will submit the report to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday around 12 noon about the developments in the state.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 27, 2022 07:26 AM IST

    Believe Cong brass will fulfil their commitment on Rajasthan CM post: Pilot camp

    Sachin Pilot and his team have decided not to “confront” MLAs close to chief minister Ashok Gehlot but “wait and watch” the decision of the party high command, as the standoff between the two factions over a new chief minister intensified on Monday, people familiar with the development said. Read more

  • Sep 27, 2022 06:56 AM IST

    In Congress, practice of hand-picking CM faces resistance for first time

    Congress lawmakers in Rajasthan (and chief minister Ashok Gehlot) have achieved what no other state unit of the party or powerful regional satrap could in the recent past. Read more here

  • Sep 27, 2022 06:28 AM IST

    Ajay Maken, Mallikarjun Kharge to submit written report to Sonia Gandhi today

    Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge will submit the report to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday around 12 noon about the developments in Rajasthan in wake of the political crisis in the state.

rajasthan

Jaishankar rakes Indo-Pacific security during meet with US Secretary of Defence

india news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 07:20 AM IST

Jaishankar also emphasised creating stronger defence industrial collaboration and military exercises between India and US during the talks.

Foreign minister S Jaishankar.(AFP)
ANI |
Ukraine war, Indo-Pacific in focus as Jaishankar meets US Secretary of Defense

india news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 07:09 AM IST

"Exchanged perspectives on the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific developments, maritime challenges and regional issues."

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (L) welcomes foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2022.&nbsp;(AFP)
ByShubhangi Gupta | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
'Internet cut more dangerous than loss of lives?' Jaishankar on Jammu & Kashmir

india news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 06:31 AM IST

Article 370 - which gave special provisions to J&K - was scrapped in 2019.

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar looks on during a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Washington, DC.(AFP)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi
Rajasthan political crisis LIVE: Maken, Kharge to submit written report to Sonia

india news
Updated on Sep 27, 2022 07:26 AM IST

The crisis intensified after a group of Congress MLAs - loyalists to Gehlot submitted their resignation to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Monday night.

Congress observer for Rajasthan, Ajay Maken. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Live: Four members of a family tortured on suspicion of practising witchcraft

india news
Updated on Sep 27, 2022 07:22 AM IST

Breaking news September 27, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

PM Modi lands in Japan to attend former premier Abe's state funeral

india news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 04:29 AM IST

Abe was shot dead while making a campaign speech on July 8 in the southern Japanese city of Nara.

"Landed in Tokyo," PM Modi tweeted, posting photos of him while deplaning.&nbsp;
PTI |
Amit Shah targets Congress for ‘stalling’ dam project in Gujarat

india news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 01:15 AM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Congress had stalled the work for Sardar Sarovar Dam project in Gujarat’s Narmada district for years

Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.
ByHT Correspondent
Delhi HC denies stay on termination of Gujarat IPS officer Chandra’s service

india news
Updated on Sep 27, 2022 01:30 AM IST

The court, however, gave the Union government eight weeks’ time to respond to Gujarat cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) Satish Chandra Verma’s petition against his termination order

Refusing to stay his dismissal, a bench of justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Tushar Rao Gedela, while hearing Verma’s plea against the termination order on Monday, gave eight weeks to the Centre to respond to the petition.
ByHT Correspondent
Karnataka HC tells SIT, state govt to furnish written submissions in Jarkiholi case

india news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 12:21 AM IST

Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav, who is hearing the petition, said: “I don’t intend to hear the arguments till the submissions are made

A sexual assault complaint was filed against Jarkiholi after a video got leaked and telecast on some news channels in February 2021. It led to his resignation as minister. Jarkiholi then filed a counter-complaint. (FILE PHOTO)
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
YSRCP plans campaign to counter farmers’ padayatra

india news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 12:19 AM IST

The march of around 600-odd farmers began in Venkatapalem on September 12 and entered West Godavari on Sunday. All political parties barring the YSRCP, have supported the farmers.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is planning a campaign to counter the ongoing farmers’ padayatra (foot march) to Amaravati against the state’s three-capital proposal for Andhra Pradesh, officials aware of the developments said on Monday. (HT File)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
KCR’s ST quota announcement aimed at targeting BJP ahead of state election

india news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 12:18 AM IST

The chief minister, popularly called KCR, made the announcement at a meeting of adivasis and banjaras in Hyderabad on September 17.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s latest announcement on increasing the reservations for Scheduled Tribes from 6 per cent to 10 per cent is being viewed as an attempt to score a point over the BJP ahead of the next year’s assembly election. (ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
No commercial activities within 500mts of Taj Mahal, says SC

india news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 12:17 AM IST

Supreme Court has ordered an immediate stop on all commercial activities in a 500-metre radius of the iconic Taj Mahal, and asked the Agra Development Authority to ensure compliance of its directive

The order came on an application by a group of shop owners, who have been allotted space outside the 500-metre radius
ByUtkarsh Anand
IAF cadet’s death: Awaiting final autopsy report, say police

india news
Updated on Sep 27, 2022 12:17 AM IST

Bengaluru police probing the death of a cadet at Bengaluru’s Air Force Technical College said that they are awaiting the final autopsy report on the death.

The 27-year-old IAF cadet was found hanging in his hostel room on Wednesday.
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi held for verbally abusing anchor

india news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 12:17 AM IST

Bhasi was arrested in Ernakulam by the Maradu Police after being summoned by the police for questioning based on a complaint filed by the journalist last week accusing that the actor used abusive words against her and other crew members during the interview.

The Kerala Police arrested Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with a female journalist during an interview for his movie ‘Chattambi’. He was later released on station bail in the evening. (Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
50-60 % of tweets asked by Centre to be blocked are innocuous: Twitter tells HC

india news
Updated on Sep 27, 2022 01:07 AM IST

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) had on September 1 filed a 101-page statement of objection to Twitter’s petition.

Twitter logo and stock graph are seen through a magnifier displayed in this illustration taken September 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
