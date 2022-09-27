Rajasthan political crisis LIVE: Maken, Kharge to submit written report to Sonia Gandhi today

Rajasthan political crisis: The political tussle in the state unfolded on Sunday amid the buzz over the likely successor of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot - who was set to contest the Congress presidential polls next month. The crisis intensified after a group of Congress MLAs - loyalists to Gehlot submitted their resignation to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Monday night.

Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor have emerged as frontrunners in the race of presidential polls for the party, due in October. If elected, Gehlot would have to leave the CM chair under 'one man, one post' rule of the party.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge will submit the report to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday around 12 noon about the developments in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON