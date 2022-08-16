Rajasthan: Days after Dalit boy's killing, vegetable vendor lynched in Alwar
- Alwar: The victim had gone to the fields on Sunday when he was beaten up by a group of about 20 people. He died while being treated at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur on Monday.
A vegetable vendor was reportedly beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of stealing a tractor in Alwar district of Rajasthan. police said. Seven people have been arrested so far in the case, coming close on the heels of the brutal beating up of a Dalit boy sparking an outrage across the nation.
A PTI report said the victim, a 45-year-old man identified as Chiranjilal Saini, had gone to the fields to attend nature's call in Rambas village under Govindgarh town on Sunday morning when he was beaten up by a group of about 20 people. He died while being treated at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur on Monday.
"Seven people have been arrested and the role of over a dozen people is being investigated based on a complaint by the victim's son Yogesh," Govindgarh SHO Shivshankar Govindgarh was quoted as saying by the news agency.
The arrested accused were identified as Asad Khan, Sayabu Khan, Sahun Khan, Talim Khan, Qasim Khan, Pola Khan and Vikram Khan. A car used in the incident has also been seized, police said.
The incident had sparked tension in the area as locals demanded the arrest of the accused. Additional police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.
Locals have also blocked roads demanding justice and compensation for the aggrieved family members. They demanded a compensation of ₹50 lakh and a job to the kin of the victim.
The body was later cremated after the family agreed for post-mortem after assurances from the district administration.
Lakshmangarh sub-divisional officer Lakhan Gurjar said the affected family will be given relief through government schemes at the administrative level.
(With PTI inputs)
