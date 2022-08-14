Rajasthan: Dalit student beaten to death for touching water pot of upper caste
Family members of a nine-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan, who died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, alleged that he was mercilessly beaten by a teacher for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper caste.
Police said the accused teacher, Chail Singh (40),has been arrested and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act has been lodged.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and said the case has been taken up under the Case Officer Scheme for speedy investigation.
“The death of a student due to assault by a teacher in a private school in the Sayla police station area of Jalore is tragic. An arrest has been made against the accused teacher by registering a case under sections of the murder and SC/ST Act,” Gehlot said on Twitter.
A compensation of ₹5 lakh from the chief minister’s relief fund has been announced for the kin of the deceased.
According to the police, the incident took place on July 20 at a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan’s Jalore district, where the teacher allegedly beat up the minor for touching the pot of water in the school.
He was initially taken to the district hospital, but was later referred to Udaipur where he was treated for around a week. He was then taken to Ahmedabad, but his condition continued to worsen, and he eventually succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.
The family members alleged that the boy sustained serious injuries on the face and ears.
Rajasthan deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the teacher.
