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Rajasthan DGP reviews crime control, modernisation; directs stringent action against repeat offenders

Rajasthan DGP reviews crime control, modernisation; directs stringent action against repeat offenders

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 09:05 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, Rajasthan Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma on Wednesday chaired a marathon review meeting at the police headquarters here with range-level officers, directing strict action against hardened criminals and stressing the need to use technology to strengthen policing.

Rajasthan DGP reviews crime control, modernisation; directs stringent action against repeat offenders

The meeting, which lasted over six hours, reviewed range-wise progress on crime control, innovation and modernisation of policing, an official statement said.

The DGP emphasised a multi-pronged strategy to curb serious crimes and directed officers to mandatorily conduct financial investigations in cases related to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Act, gangsters and habitual offenders.

"Illegal properties of criminals should be identified and action for their attachment ensured," he said, while also calling for speedy disposal of cases pending for over five years.

Expressing concern over repeated offences by history-sheeters and habitual criminals, Sharma instructed officers to take the "strictest legal action" against them.

He also directed disposal of seized items lying in police station storerooms through special drives.

Highlighting the importance of technology, the DGP asked officers to maximise the use of the RajCop Citizen App and avoid developing separate applications at the district level.

Senior officers, including DG Sanjay Agarwal, DG Anil Paliwal and DG Anand Srivastava, were present in the meeting and shared suggestions to further improve policing in the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan DGP reviews crime control, modernisation; directs stringent action against repeat offenders
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan DGP reviews crime control, modernisation; directs stringent action against repeat offenders
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