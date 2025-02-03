Rajasthan: Doctor charred to death in fire at Jalore ayurveda hospital

A doctor at an ayurvedic hospital in Rajasthan suffered a tragic death after he was burnt alive in a fire that broke out at his residence on the hospital campus on Sunday night, the police said. Locals alerted the police after they saw smoke arising from the house on Monday morning. (AFP File Photo)

The fire broke out when Dr Murarilal Meena (45), a resident of Jaipur, was sleeping in his room behind the Ummedabad Ayurveda Hospital in Bishangarh area of Jalore. According to the police, the fire appeared to have been triggered by a cigarette, and it spread so fast that the doctor was unable to escape in time. The exact time of the incident, however, remains unclear.

Bishangarh Station House Officer (SHO) Nimbaram said Meena lived with his family in a room on the hospital premises. However, his family had gone to Jaipur’s Kartarpura two months ago for a wedding and he was alone at the time of the incident.

The SHO further revealed that Meena suffered from knee and body pain, which made movement difficult for him. Due to his physical condition, he was unable to get up in time and was trapped in the blaze.

Notably, the house where the incident took place had been without an electricity connection for the past year.