Rajasthan election results: Vasundhara Raje credits PM Modi for BJP’s performance

Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party’s lead in the counting of assembly election votes.

Raje also praised the voters for choosing BJP over Congress. (Vasundhara Raje)

Addressing the media on BJP’s lead in the state, Raje said, “This victory is of the mantra of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas’ given by PM Modi. It is the victory of the guarantee given by the PM. It is also the victory of the strategy given by Amit Shah and the able leadership provided by Nadda ji. Most importantly, it’s a victory for our party workers who have worked hard to realize the PM’s dream.”

“This is the victory of the people of Rajasthan who have rejected Congress’ misgovernance and elected BJP’s good governance over it. This is the victory to give another opportunity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to serve the nation again in 2024,” she said.

She however refused to speak on the chief ministerial candidate from the state.

Until 3:30pm, BJP is currently leading with 114 seats while Congress was on 70.

