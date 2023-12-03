close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘People rejected Cong’s misrule': Vasundhara Raje credits PM Modi for BJP's win in Raj

‘People rejected Cong’s misrule': Vasundhara Raje credits PM Modi for BJP's win in Raj

ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2023 03:08 PM IST

Rajasthan election results 2023: Vasundhara Raje won from Jhalrapatan, a constituency which she has represented since 2003, by a margin of over 51,000 votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vasundhara Raje on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda for the stellar performance of the saffron party in Rajasthan.

"On party's lead in Rajasthan, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia says, “This victory is of the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vishwas and sabka prayaas' given by PM Modi. It is the victory of the guarantee given by the PM. It is also the victory of the strategy given by Amit Shah and the able leadership provided by Nadda ji,” the former chief minister, who is said to be in the race to helm the desert state again, said in a briefing.

Rajasthan Election Results 2023 LIVE Coverage

“Most importantly, it's a victory for our party workers. It is a victory of the people who rejected the Congress misrule and accepted the BJP's Suraj,” Raje was quoted by PTI as saying. The BJP veteran won Jhalrapatan by a margin of 53,193 votes, defeating Ramlal of the Congress.

BJP leader Vasundhara Raje. (X/ANI)
BJP leader Vasundhara Raje. (X/ANI)

The first woman chief minister of Rajasthan, Raje governed the state twice from 2003 to 2008 and then from 2013 to 2018. After the saffron party lost power in 2018, she chose distance from the party and was absent from its meetings and programmes.

There was a loud clamour from Raje’s supporters to project her as the chief ministerial candidate but the BJP opted for collective leadership. The saffron party, however, gave tickets to over 40 of her supporters.

The BJP is currently leading on 114 seats and is set to form the next government in Rajasthan, the state that has a history of changing governments after every five years. The Congress, which is ruling the state under Ashok Gehlot, is leading on only 70 seats.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now Click to join.

Get Election Results 2023 Live Updates and Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Live Updates,MP Election Results 2023 Live Updates along with Rajasthan Election Results Live Updates and Telangana Election Results Liveat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out