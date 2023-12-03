‘People rejected Cong’s misrule': Vasundhara Raje credits PM Modi for BJP's win in Raj

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vasundhara Raje on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda for the stellar performance of the saffron party in Rajasthan.



"On party's lead in Rajasthan, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia says, “This victory is of the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vishwas and sabka prayaas' given by PM Modi. It is the victory of the guarantee given by the PM. It is also the victory of the strategy given by Amit Shah and the able leadership provided by Nadda ji,” the former chief minister, who is said to be in the race to helm the desert state again, said in a briefing.



“Most importantly, it's a victory for our party workers. It is a victory of the people who rejected the Congress misrule and accepted the BJP's Suraj,” Raje was quoted by PTI as saying. The BJP veteran won Jhalrapatan by a margin of 53,193 votes, defeating Ramlal of the Congress. BJP leader Vasundhara Raje. (X/ANI)

The first woman chief minister of Rajasthan, Raje governed the state twice from 2003 to 2008 and then from 2013 to 2018. After the saffron party lost power in 2018, she chose distance from the party and was absent from its meetings and programmes.



There was a loud clamour from Raje’s supporters to project her as the chief ministerial candidate but the BJP opted for collective leadership. The saffron party, however, gave tickets to over 40 of her supporters.



The BJP is currently leading on 114 seats and is set to form the next government in Rajasthan, the state that has a history of changing governments after every five years. The Congress, which is ruling the state under Ashok Gehlot, is leading on only 70 seats.