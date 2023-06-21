Rajasthan: First-year MBBS student found dead at hostel campus in Sikar

A first-year MBBS student was found dead in the hostel campus of the Shri Kalyan Medical College in Rajasthan’s Sikar on Tuesday, police said.

Police said the student identified as Hanimesh Khant (20) was a resident of Banswara and had returned to college on June 11 after summer vacation. He stayed in room number 126 on the ground floor of the boys’ hostel.

Police said that a professor, who also stays on the same campus, found Khant dead on Tuesday morning outside the boys’ hostel and informed the principal, who later called the police.

During the investigation, some students told the police that they last saw Khant on Monday evening around 9pm taking a walk with his friends.

Sadar Sikar police station circle inspector Ashok Choudhary said the police recovered the body of the deceased student, and it got post-mortem. “His family was also informed. The investigation is underway,” he said.

Superintendent of police (SP) Karan Sharma, along with a forensic team, also arrived at the spot for further investigation. According to people familiar with the matter, the police are probing the incident from all angles, including ragging and murder.

“It is difficult to say whether it is a murder until we get the post-mortem report. We will investigate the matter,” circle inspector Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, a first information report was lodged at Sadar Sikar police station and a case was registered under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint from the family member of the deceased student, police said.

