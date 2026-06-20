Rajasthan flags off 47 electric buses under PM e-Bus Sewa scheme

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday flagged off 29 state-of-the-art electric buses of the Jaipur City Transport Services Limited (JCTSL) from Amar Jawan Jyoti under the Prime Minister’s e-Bus Sewa Scheme, while also virtually inaugurating 18 electric buses in Bhilwara through video conferencing.

The CM later purchased a ticket and travelled in the electric bus from Amar Jawan Jyoti to State Hangar. (Representative Image/iStock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharma said the deployment of electric buses would strengthen clean, safe and accessible public transportation while helping reduce urban pollution. He said the initiative marks a significant step towards promoting sustainable mobility and improving public transport infrastructure across Rajasthan.

The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme in August 2023 to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility in urban transport. Under the scheme, the Centre is providing financial assistance to states for depot construction, electrical infrastructure and bus operations.

Sharma said Rajasthan has emerged as a major beneficiary of the programme, with eight cities—Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Alwar and Ajmer—selected under the scheme.

According to the CM, the Central government sanctioned 675 electric buses for these eight cities. In addition, another 475 electric buses have been approved, taking the total allocation for Rajasthan to 1,150 e-buses. He said the first phase of the project aims to put all 675 sanctioned buses into operation by Diwali this year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharma said the new buses are equipped with modern technology and have been designed to provide safe, comfortable and affordable transportation for women, students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. He noted that the buses are fitted with CCTV cameras to enhance passenger safety, particularly for women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma said the new buses are equipped with modern technology and have been designed to provide safe, comfortable and affordable transportation for women, students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. He noted that the buses are fitted with CCTV cameras to enhance passenger safety, particularly for women. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Our commitment is to provide citizens with modern, secure and environment-friendly public transport facilities,” he said.

The CM further announced that the state government plans to introduce 555 electric buses for urban transportation and 50 double-decker electric buses for tourists. He said work on implementing the project is progressing rapidly and will contribute significantly to the state’s vision of “Developed Rajasthan 2047.”

Highlighting the government’s development agenda, Sharma said the double-engine government has accelerated growth in key sectors such as water supply, power, industry and transport over the past two-and-a-half years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also spoke about the state’s environmental initiatives, saying the government is strengthening conservation efforts through the “Hariyalo Rajasthan” campaign.

Nearly 20 crore saplings have been planted under the programme so far, he said, urging citizens to participate in plantation drives under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” and Hariyalo Rajasthan campaigns.

Before flagging off the buses, Sharma performed a ceremonial puja of one of the electric buses at Amar Jawan Jyoti and inspected its facilities. He reviewed onboard features including panic buttons, air-conditioning systems and CCTV surveillance equipment, and interacted with the driver and conductor.

The CM later purchased a ticket and travelled in the electric bus from Amar Jawan Jyoti to State Hangar, demonstrating the passenger experience and the government’s commitment to promoting public transport.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}