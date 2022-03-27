Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: Four workers die while cleaning factory's septic tank in Bikaner
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Four workers die while cleaning factory's septic tank in Bikaner

The workers entered the 15-feet-deep tank to clean it and fell unconscious. Other people present there pulled them out. The workers were rushed to the hospital where three of them were declared brought dead. The fourth worker died in the hospital
The four workers entered the tank and fell unconscious ((Representational HT photo))
Published on Mar 27, 2022 10:41 PM IST
PTI |

Four workers died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank in a factory in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Karni Industrial Area under Beechwal police station, they said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Beechwal police station, Puran Singh said the workers entered the 15-feet-deep tank to clean it and fell unconscious. Other people present there pulled them out.

The workers were rushed to the hospital where three of them were declared brought dead. The fourth worker died in the hospital, the police said. The deceased were identified as Lal Chand, Choru Lal, Kalu Ram and Kishan.

ASI Singh said the bodies have been shifted to a mortuary. They will be handed over to the families of the deceased after a post-mortem examination on Monday.Read: Four die of suffocation while cleaning septic tank near Pune

"The family members of the workers have reached the mortuary. They have not given any complaint so far and therefore, no case has been registered yet. Action will be taken on the basis of their complaint," he said.

RELATED STORIES

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

"The death of four workers in a gas leak incident at a wool factory in Karni Industrial Area in Beechwal area of Bikaner is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members," he tweeted in Hindi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan bikaner
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP