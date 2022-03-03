Four die of suffocation while cleaning septic tank near Pune

Pune: Four people died of suffocation while cleaning a septic tank in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Wednesday, police said.

“Four persons, who were roped in for cleaning the septic tank, died due to suffocation. When the first victim was taken out of the tank, he was found unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” a police officer said.

The incident took place at a residential building in Kadam Wak Wasti area of Loni Kalbhor around on the outskirts of Pune city at 11.30 am, the officer added.

When the three others were brought out of the tank immediately after the first victim, they too died, the officer said. Their identity was being ascertained, police added.