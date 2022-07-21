Rajasthan govt agrees to shift mines, a day after seer set himself on fire

Seers in Rajasthan on Thursday called off their agitation after the state government agreed to shift mining from two hills in Bharatpur district, a day after a seer named Vijay Das self-immolated in protest against ‘illegal mining’ in the area.

His condition is critical after sustaining nearly 80% burn injuries, officials said on Thursday, adding that he is being shifted to a hospital in New Delhi.

Das set himself on fire in Deeg area of Bharatpur on Wednesday during the agitation seeking closure of stone mining in Adi Badri and Kankachal hills. Another seer, Narayan Das, had on July 19 climbed a mobile tower in protest.

On Thursday, Bharatpur district collector Alok Ranjan said 34 mines are operated in Adi Badri area and 11 in Kankachal. The mines were allotted from 2000-2018. He said that around 2,500 people are engaged in these mines and they will get employment in the other areas.

“The agitation of seers going on in Pasopa area for one-and-a-half years has ended and a notification to declare the area as forest land will be issued in 15 days. A detailed action plan will be prepared to develop the region from a tourism point of view,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia constituted a three-member fact-finding committee to visit Bharatpur and submit a report. The BJP earlier accused the Congress-led state government of “destroying” the hills.

