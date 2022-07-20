Rajasthan: Seer self-immolates in Bharatpur town over ‘illegal mining’

A 60-year-old seer in Rajasthan allegedly set himself on fire following protests over illegal stone mining in Deeg town of Bharatpur on Wednesday, the police said. The incident occurred a day after another seer, Narayan Das, climbed on top of a mobile tower for a brief period demanding a ban on illegal mining in the area.

The district administration has suspended internet services in Deeg following the incident.

Vinod Kumar, station house officer of the Khoh police station, said the seer, Vijay Das, was initially standing at a distance from the site of the protest before setting himself on fire. He has been referred to a Jaipur hospital.

On Tuesday, Narayan Das climbed atop the mobile tower demanding a ban on stone mining, and also declaring the area as forest land. He along with some other seers have been protesting for the past few days.

The seers and cabinet minister Vishwendra Singh were having positive talks.

Commenting on the incident, state mining minister Pramod Jain said the mines for which the seer is protesting are legal, but the government may consider shifting them.

