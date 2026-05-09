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Rajasthan govt's commitment to ensure accessible, speedy justice to every citizen: CM

Rajasthan govt's commitment to ensure accessible, speedy justice to every citizen: CM

Published on: May 09, 2026 11:06 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday asserted that ensuring accessible and speedy justice to every citizen is the state government's commitment.

Rajasthan govt's commitment to ensure accessible, speedy justice to every citizen: CM

Addressing a workshop for public prosecutors organised by the Law and Legal Affairs Department at Birla Auditorium here, he said prosecutors play a crucial role in upholding justice and constitutional values while representing the state in legal matters.

The chief minister said continuous training of officials is essential in view of evolving laws and judicial perspectives, adding that the workshop would help prosecutors become more aware and efficient in handling new criminal laws, cyber laws and cases related to persons with disabilities.

Sharma said the new criminal laws that began in 2024 aim to prioritise justice over punishment and place citizens at the centre of the justice system, with a focus on modernisation through digital governance.

He said the state government is committed to effective implementation of the new laws and has established 42 courts across Rajasthan, including district and sessions courts in newly formed districts.

Law and Legal Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said the government is working towards ensuring access to justice for all under the chief minister's leadership.

Advocate General Rajendra Prasad, Chief Secretary V Srinivas, Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma and senior officials were present at the event.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan govt's commitment to ensure accessible, speedy justice to every citizen: CM
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan govt's commitment to ensure accessible, speedy justice to every citizen: CM
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