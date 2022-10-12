Rajasthan: Hanuman Beniwal lodges FIR against Congress’ Harish Choudhary, others

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has filed a case against Punjab Congress in-charge and Baytu MLA Harish Choudhary and others in a three-year-old case, accusing them of attacking the vehicle in which he and Union minister Kailash Choudhary were travelling.

Choudhary called it propaganda and refuted the charges.

A Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader, Beniwal in his complaint named 26 people including Harish’s brother Manish, and 100-150 others for ‘attacking with an intention to kill’, and ‘opening fire’.

The case has been registered under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing loss), and 336 (act endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Beniwal alleged that on 12 November 2019 around 12 noon, he and Kailash Choudhary were on the way to Baytu from Barmer to attend a programme. On reaching Falsund crossing in Baytu, Manish and around 100-150 armed assailants attacked their vehicle with an intention to kill them, and also opened fire on their vehicle, he alleged.

“We saved our lives with great difficulty,” Beniwal said in his complaint.

Beniwal even raised the matter before the Parliament privilege committee.

“One can imagine the law and situation in the state as it took three years to lodge an FIR in the assault case on a MP and central minister. He said that it was a deadly assault and the accused used weapons, but despite that, the police have not added section 307 and Arms Act,” Beniwal told HT.

Harish Chaudhary called it a propaganda, and said “I don’t understand on which ground and under which law privileged committee has ordered to lodge the case.”