Rajasthan HC gives interim protection from arrest to journalist Aman Chopra
JAIPUR: In a relief to journalist Aman Chopra, the Rajasthan high court on Saturday granted interim protection from arrest in two of three first information reports (FIRs) against him for airing a TV show ‘Desh Jhukne Nahi Denge’ and subsequently posting it on twitter, which allegedly resulted in communal riots and disharmony.
Three FIRs were lodged against Chopra in April after he anchored a TV show following demolition of temples in Rajgarh town of Alwar district in Rajasthan. The first FIR was lodged in Bichwada police station in Dungarpur on April 23 by Congress worker Krishna Raj Singhl; second in Bundi, the same day and third in Alwar on April 24.
Justice Birendra Kumar observed, “Since the subsequent FIRs for same cause of action and their investigation are itself not sustainable/permissible, in view of the judgments of the Supreme Court (supra), there is no question that petitioner need not get protection from being arrested in these cases. As such, the petitioner shall not be arrested in FIR No. 372/2022, registered with Police Station Kotwali, Alwar and FIR No. 200/2022 registered with Police Station Sadar, Bundi, till further order.”
The counsel for the petitioner, VR Bajwa said for the same act three FIRs are lodged at Dungarpur, Bundi and Alwar. It was submitted that criminal investigation of subsequent two FIRs must not be allowed to proceed.
The petitioner also asked for interim protection from arrest.
Counsel for respondents, additional advocate general, Major RP Singh opposed the prayers of the petitioner.
The court issued notice to the informant/respondents, through both the process. If the requisites of notice are filed in course of the day, the rule be made returnable within two weeks. “Learned Public Prosecutor accepts notice on behalf of the State-respondents. He shall file reply to the petition within two weeks,” it said.
