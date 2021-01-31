IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan launches health insurance scheme, 1.10 crore families to benefit
jaipur news

Rajasthan launches health insurance scheme, 1.10 crore families to benefit

Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Bima Yojana is aimed to benefit 1.10 crore families in the state and the beneficiary family will be able to get free treatment of up to ₹5 lakh every year.
ANI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Addressing media persons, Gehlot said the scheme will cover two-thirds of the total population of the state.(HT Photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday launched Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Bima Yojana to provide free treatment to the poor of the state at government as well as private hospitals.

The scheme is aimed to benefit 1.10 crore families in the state and the beneficiary family will be able to get free treatment of up to 5 lakh every year.

Addressing media persons, Gehlot said the scheme will cover two-thirds of the total population of the state.

The Chief Minister said the scheme is estimated to cost 1800 crore annually and the state government will bear 80 per cent of the cost which amounts to 1400 crore. The remaining 400 crore will be provided by the Central Government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP