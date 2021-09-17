Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan LPG distributor arrested on charges of espionage

By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 03:38 PM IST
A Pakistani handling officer had called on the mobile of the accused, seeking photographs and sensitive confidential information of Army Camp in Narhad. (File photo)

An owner of an LPG distribution agency was arrested on charges of espionage in a joint operation of the intelligence wing of Rajasthan police and military intelligence, officials said.

The accused, Sandeep Kumar (30), resident of Narhad village in Jhunjhunu district was arrested on Thursday evening for leaking strategic information and photographs related to the Indian Army while delivering LPG cylinders in army premises.

Director-General of Police, intelligence, Umesh Mishra in a statement said the accused was lured for money by Pakistani handlers to leak sensitive information and photographs of the Narhad army base. The accused was detained on September 12 for interrogation.

He said that Pakistani handlers asked for sensitive information in July. A case was registered against the accused and he was arrested.

Mishra said that in July this year, a Pakistani handling officer had called on the mobile of the accused, seeking photographs and sensitive confidential information of Army Camp in Narhad. Under the lure of money, the accused shared his account information through WhatsApp and got the money in his bank account.

It is learnt that the accused was preparing for the sub-inspector’s examination. His brother is also in the state police.

In October 2020, the special branch of Rajasthan police detained a 28-year-old man from Barmer on suspicion of spying for Pakistan. The accused worked as a JCB driver in the Bharat Mala Project on the India-Pakistan border areas in Barmer.

