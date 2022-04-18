Rajasthan makes licences mandatory for keeping cows at home in urban areas

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has made an annual license and 100 square yard area compulsory for keeping cows or buffalos at homes in urban areas. A penalty of up to ₹10,000 will be slapped if the animals are found straying.

Officials said no one will be permitted to keep more than one cow and a calf in a house without a license. The cattle need to have a separate designated area. The new norms will be implemented in all areas under municipal corporations and councils.

To get a license under the new norms, an applicant has to submit details of the proposed space for the cattle, ensure sanitation, and that no disturbance is created by keeping them. ₹1,000 will be charged as an annual license fee. Educational, religious, and other institutes working in the public interest will have to pay half the sum.

If the number of cattle is more than a cow and calf, the license will be cancelled. Officials said animals would need to be tagged with the name and number of the owner.

The sale of fodder for cattle will not be allowed without a permit in public places. A fine of ₹500 will be slapped on unauthorised sale. For keeping cattle, a covered area of 170-200 square feet and an open area of 200-250 square feet will be required. The cattle owner cannot run any commercial activities such as selling milk or any of its products.

A fine of ₹5,000 fine will be slapped in case of any compromise with the sanitation. It will be the responsibility of the cattle owner to dispose of cow dung outside the municipal area every 10 days. Cow dung cakes cannot be dried in public places. ₹500 fine will be slapped if fodder is sold without license.

