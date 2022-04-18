Rajasthan makes licences mandatory for keeping cows at home in urban areas
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has made an annual license and 100 square yard area compulsory for keeping cows or buffalos at homes in urban areas. A penalty of up to ₹10,000 will be slapped if the animals are found straying.
Officials said no one will be permitted to keep more than one cow and a calf in a house without a license. The cattle need to have a separate designated area. The new norms will be implemented in all areas under municipal corporations and councils.
To get a license under the new norms, an applicant has to submit details of the proposed space for the cattle, ensure sanitation, and that no disturbance is created by keeping them. ₹1,000 will be charged as an annual license fee. Educational, religious, and other institutes working in the public interest will have to pay half the sum.
If the number of cattle is more than a cow and calf, the license will be cancelled. Officials said animals would need to be tagged with the name and number of the owner.
The sale of fodder for cattle will not be allowed without a permit in public places. A fine of ₹500 will be slapped on unauthorised sale. For keeping cattle, a covered area of 170-200 square feet and an open area of 200-250 square feet will be required. The cattle owner cannot run any commercial activities such as selling milk or any of its products.
A fine of ₹5,000 fine will be slapped in case of any compromise with the sanitation. It will be the responsibility of the cattle owner to dispose of cow dung outside the municipal area every 10 days. Cow dung cakes cannot be dried in public places. ₹500 fine will be slapped if fodder is sold without license.
-
Body to bridge gap between spl officer, residents sought
Municipal councillors and residents welfare associations in Delhi are demanding the Centre to set up a coordination mechanism between the citizens, their representatives and the Special Officer, who will be appointed to temporarily run the unified MCD even as the President was yet to give his assent to a bill passed by Parliament that seeks to merge the three civic bodies in Delhi.
-
Haryana: INLD’s Karnal block president joins Congress
Indian National Lok Dal suffered a jolt on Sunday as its Karnal block president Om Prakash Saluja joined the Congress. Welcoming Saluja and his supporters, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja said they will be given due respect. She said that Saluja's joining will give strength to the Congress. “But I hope that our workers will get their due and identity soon,” she added.
-
Haryana: Kaithal arhtiyas allege irregularities in measurement of crop
Alleging irregularities by procurement agencies, arhtiyas in Kaithal grain market staged a protest on Sunday. They claimed that there was a difference of 20 quintals in a truck sent from the grain market to godowns of the the largest apex cooperative federation of Haryana, procurement agency Hafed. Hafed DM, Kaithal, Suresh Kumar, however, said this was the responsibility of the inspector of the agency to examine the weight and bags in each and every truck.
-
Haryana: 17-year-old girl drowns in Panipat, friends rescued
A 17-year-old girl was drowned while Tanishka, alias a resident of Patti Kalyana village in Panipat's friends, Tanya were rescued from Yamuna river where they had gone to bathe near Hathwala village of Samalkha subdivision in Panipat district, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the victim is a resident of Patti Kalyana village in Panipat, alias Tanya, Tanishka. Her brother Surender told the police that Tanya and her two friends used to go for practice near Yamuna.
-
Three years after joining Haryana Police, cop booked for submitting fake graduation certificate
More than three years after joining the Haryana Police, a constable was booked in Karnal for submitting invalid graduation degree during the recruitment, officials said on Sunday. Following a police complaint lodged by Rajender Kumar Meena, commandant, 5th Battalion HAP, Madhuban, at the office of Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, an FIR was registered against Sandeep Kumar under sections 406, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics