Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan man, 2 sons killed in clash in Bharatpur: Police

Rajasthan man, 2 sons killed in clash in Bharatpur: Police

jaipur news
Published on Oct 13, 2022 10:16 PM IST

Police said the man and his two sons in their twenties died of head injuries. One of them was a constable in Rajasthan Police

APolice linked the clash to old enmity between two families in the Bharatpur village but did not elaborate, saying it was a subject of investigation (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
APolice linked the clash to old enmity between two families in the Bharatpur village but did not elaborate, saying it was a subject of investigation (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
BySachin Saini and Suresh Foujdar

Jaipur/Bharatpur : Three persons were killed and another two injured in a clash in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Thursday over old enmity, police said. Three people have been detained in connection with the clash that continued for 10 minutes.

The incident took place in Pathena village of Bhusawar town, police said, adding that additional force has been deployed in the village to prevent escalation of violence.

Inspector general of police, Bharatpur, Gaurav Srivastava said a man Brijendra Singh (55) and his two sons, Hemraj (28) and Kishan (24), died in the clash between two groups over an old enmity. They died due to head injury sustained when they were being hit with iron rods. He did not specify the nature of the enmity, saying it was a matter of investigation.

Kishan was a constable in the state police.

Two men from the rival side were also injured including one who had s gunshot wound, the police officer said.

Mohan Singh, a member from the accused family, said, “It was an old enmity between the children. They abused our people today... we have no guns.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out