Rajasthan: Man hammers wife to death, kills self 18 days before son’s wedding

A man allegedly killed his wife with a hammer and then ended his life by jumping into a water tank near their house in Kalupura village of Sanchore on Thursday evening, the police said, adding that the incident took place just 18 days before their son’s wedding. For representational image. (Getty Images)

According to the police, the crime took place around 7pm on Thursday, and the postmortem was conducted on Friday at Sanchore hospital mortuary.

Station House Officer Devendra Singh Kachhwaha inspected the crime scene and said the couple had an argument on Thursday evening that escalated quickly. In a fit of rage, the man attacked his wife with a hammer and she fell unconscious after the first blow. However, he continued to hit her, leading to her death. After the murder, he jumped into a nearby water tank and died by suicide.

When the family members returned home later in the evening, they found the wife lying in a pool of blood. Shortly after, they discovered the man’s body floating in the tank.

According to the relatives, the man had tried to end his life about a month back by jumping into the same water tank but was rescued in time. The couple’s son was set to get married on October 28.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050; Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad): 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: 78930 78930; SEVA: 09441778290.