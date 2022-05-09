Rajasthan minister’s son named in rape case
Delhi Police on Sunday filed a rape case against the son of a Rajasthan minister at Sadar Bazar police station in north Delhi on the complaint of a woman from Rajasthan who alleged that she was raped at several places, including in a hotel in Delhi, over several months.
Police said the accused, Rohit Joshi, is the son of Mahesh Joshi, minister of public health engineering department in the Rajasthan government. The minister on Sunday said “the law will take its own course”.
In her complaint, the woman alleged that on January 8, 2021, Rohit, whom she claimed to have met on social media, spiked her drinks during a party in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur, photographed her when she was unconscious and later used the pictures to blackmail and rape her on multiple occasions.
The woman has alleged that Rohit promised to marry her, adding that she even got pregnant later that year.
The woman claimed that though she was raped in several places, including a hotel in Delhi, at the office of Rohit’s friend and a farm house in Rajasthan, she never spoke about it before because of the accused’s threats and political influence.
Police said the woman approached Sadar Bazar police station on Saturday afternoon, after which they took her complaint and also arranged a counselling session for the woman. Police said they have registered a zero FIR (an FIR lodged irrespective of the place where the incident occurred) but the investigation will be done by the Rajasthan Police because the alleged crime happened in the neighbouring state.
“The case has been registered as per legal procedure. Police have filed a zero FIR at the Sadar Bazar police station and the case has been forwarded to the concerned police station where the alleged incident happened,” said deputy commissioner of police(North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.
When contacted, Mahesh Joshi said, “I have been informed about the case. I am getting the details. The law will take its own course.”
‘West needs to shoulder climate change burden,’ says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at CU event
Chandigarh University organised a two-day international conference on 'Environmental Diversity & Environmental Jurisprudence: National & International Perspective' at its Gharuan campus, which saw the participation of Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and the Union minister for environment, forests and climate change Bhupender Yadav. The event, which was inaugurated by Naidu on Saturday, was aimed to formulate the roadmap and the country's efforts at attaining global targets for environment protection and climate change.
Ludhiana: Gangster, aides open fire at man’s house in Tibba
Jatinder Jindi, a member of Puneet Bains gang, and his aides opened fire at the home of a man in Tibba area on Saturday following an argument over a petty issue. The complainant, Karun Sharma, 32, of New Shastri Nagar stated that he and his friend, Sandy of Ramesh Nagar, Tibba, work at a hosiery factory in Daresi area as salesmen.
₹1-crore relief for kin of army man from Hoshiarpur killed in Arunachal
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday announced ₹1 crore ex gratia and a government job for a family member of Subedar Hardeep Singh who died in the line of duty along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. The mortal remains of Subedar Hardeep Singh of 15 Punjab Regiment were consigned to flames at his native Baranda village in Hoshiarpur district with full military honours. His last rites were performed by his son Varinderpal Singh.
Ludhiana: Nepalese house helps ransack ex-AIG’s house
The accused have been identified as Karan and his wife Geeta. Their accomplices are yet to be identified. Kamaljit's father-in-law, Amrik Singh said that the family had hired the couple 10 days ago. A domestic help had stolen ₹4 lakh in cash and gold ring from the house of her employer in Model Town. A Nepalese help robbed the house of his employer in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables.
Farmer outfits reject govt’s power supply schedule for paddy sowing
Patiala: Sixteen farmer unions on Sunday rejected the electricity supply schedule issued by the Punjab government for the upcoming paddy sowing season, asserting that they will start transplanting the crop from June 10. They came to the decision after a meeting with the chairman and managing director of power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited here. The government also allowed paddy sowing with direct seeding of rice technique from May 20.
