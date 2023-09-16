Rajasthan: Minor girl allegedly abducted, gang-raped in Dausa; accused absconding

A 15-year-old girl in Rajasthan Dausa district was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three men on Friday, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place in the Anta area when the minor was coming home after attending her tuition.

According to the police, the three accused, one of whom is also known to the girl, are absconding and a search operation has been launched to nab them.

“One of the accused identified as Vikram, along with one of his aides Chandraprakash, on a two-wheeler abducted the girl when she was on her way back home after coaching classes on Friday,” said Anta station house officer (SHO) Mahendra Maroo.

According to the first information report lodged at the station based on the complaint of the minor and her family members, the girl has known Vikram for the last one year.

“On Friday night, Vikram and Chandraprakash forcibly made her sit on the two-wheeler after she refused to go with Vikram. They took the girl to the house of the third accused– Dharmendra in Jamnagar colony, where she was raped by all three of them,” said Maroo quoting the first information report.

The SHO said that Vikram also dropped the girl off near the coaching centre after the incident and threatened not to tell anyone about it.

Later, the victim called her parents and got an FIR registered at the nearby police station against the three accused.

A case has been filed under sections 376 D (gangrape), 363 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code, and 5/6 of the POCSO Act, the SHO said.

Anta Circle Officer Vijay Kumar said that a medical test of the minor was done to ascertain the fact, adding that further investigation is underway.

He added that all three are absconding and a search operation has been launched to nab them.