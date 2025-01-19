Rajasthan: Pak man, who crossed border to escape girl’s family, repatriated

A 21-year-old Pakistani man, who was detained after crossing over to India in August last year, was repatriated on Saturday evening at the Bakhassar border in Rajasthan’s Barmer district as investigation revealed no evidence of his involvement in anti-national activities, officials said. Pakistani national Jagsi Koli was detained by the Rajasthan police from the village of Jhadpa in Barmer district in August last year. (File)

Border Security Force (BSF) deputy inspector general (DIG) Raj Kumar Bassata said that the man, identified as Jagsi Kohli, was handed over to the Pakistani Rangers after receiving clearance from the BSF headquarters in Delhi.

Kohli, a resident of Akli Kharoda village in Pakistan’s Tharparkar district, 35 kilometers from the border, was detained by the Rajasthan police from the village of Jhadpa in the Sedwa police station area of Barmer after local residents alerted the authorities about him.

During investigation, he revealed that he crossed the barbed wire fencing near the Nawatala border and entered Indian territory on foot around midnight on August 24, 2024, due to fear of being chased by the family of a17-year-old girl, who resided in Ghoramari, just seven kilometers from the Nawatala border.

He said that he had been in a relationship with the girl since 2020 and he visited her house, asking her to elope with him. However, she refused, and her family became aware of the situation, prompting him to flee.

During police interrogation, he also said that he had attempted to die by suicide while fleeing from her house, but the attempt failed, and he survived. He feared that the girl’s family might be following him and to escape from them, he made his way to the border around midnight and crossed the wire fencing at the Navatla checkpoint.

BSF DIG Bassata said that the investigation revealed no evidence of Kohli’s involvement in anti-national activities and this allowed authorities to push him back under the applicable provisions.

The Barmer police conducted his medical examination and handed him over to the BSF. Bassata said that all necessary documentation and formalities were completed before he was handed over to the Pakistani authorities.