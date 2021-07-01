Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan political turmoil: Cong candidates camp in Delhi to meet leadership
jaipur news

Rajasthan political turmoil: Cong candidates camp in Delhi to meet leadership

Party candidate from Shahpura assembly candidate, Manish Yadav said, “We will continue to camp in Delhi till we meet leaders and convey our issues.”
By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON JUL 01, 2021 05:16 PM IST
File photo: Congress Party leader Sachin Pilot addresses a press conference. (PTI)

After a brief lull, the ongoing political turmoil over cabinet expansion and appointments in Rajasthan has started again. The Congress candidates, who lost assembly elections in 2018, and supporters of senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot are camping in Delhi to meet the party leadership, HT has learnt.

These leaders earlier wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi about the undue influence of BSP turned Congress MLAs and independents in the state government.

Party candidate from Shahpura assembly candidate, Manish Yadav said, “We will continue to camp in Delhi till we meet leaders and convey our issues.”

He said AICC general secretary and in-charge Rajasthan, Ajay Maken had given time on Tuesday afternoon but it was postponed because of some meeting. All 15 candidates who wrote to Sonia Gandhi wanted to meet Maken but were asked to come as a small delegation of five.

“Our rightful dues are being killed. The CM heads the government and organization is by the state party chief – both are avoiding us,” said Yadav.

The workers and public who voted in 2018 aren’t being heard in the government, he added.

In Rajasthan, Pilot and chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s factions have been sparring against each other for a fortnight over state cabinet expansion and political appointments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Couple gets married in hospital treating daughter so she can be a bridesmaid

This tree ‘bears’ strange looking fruit. Confused? See the pic again

Crocodile strolls through village in Karnataka, viral video stuns people

Anand Mahindra reacts to Twitter user’s funny interpretation of video he posted
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP