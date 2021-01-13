IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan reels under bitter cold, near-freezing temperature in Ganganagar
jaipur news

Rajasthan reels under bitter cold, near-freezing temperature in Ganganagar

Sikar, Bhilwara, Churu, Pilani, Chittorgarh and Ajmer recorded their respective lows of 1.5, 1.8, 2.2, 2.9, 3.5 and 4.8 degrees Celsius, while the day temperature at other places was between 5 and 9 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.
By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:07 PM IST
The department has predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu and Sikar districts for the next 24 hours.

Intense cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan, where Ganganagar was recorded as the coldest place at 0.2 degree Celsius, the Meteorological Department here said on Wednesday.

Sikar, Bhilwara, Churu, Pilani, Chittorgarh and Ajmer recorded their respective lows of 1.5, 1.8, 2.2, 2.9, 3.5 and 4.8 degrees Celsius, while the day temperature at other places was between 5 and 9 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

The department has predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu and Sikar districts for the next 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.