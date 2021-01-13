Rajasthan reels under bitter cold, near-freezing temperature in Ganganagar

Intense cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan, where Ganganagar was recorded as the coldest place at 0.2 degree Celsius, the Meteorological Department here said on Wednesday.

Sikar, Bhilwara, Churu, Pilani, Chittorgarh and Ajmer recorded their respective lows of 1.5, 1.8, 2.2, 2.9, 3.5 and 4.8 degrees Celsius, while the day temperature at other places was between 5 and 9 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

The department has predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu and Sikar districts for the next 24 hours.