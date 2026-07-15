Rajasthan reshuffles 18 IPS officers; Jodhpur police commissioner among those moved

The Rajasthan government late Tuesday night transferred 18 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including two director general (DG)-rank officers, the inspectors general (IGs) of the Ajmer and Bharatpur ranges, the Jodhpur police commissioner and the superintendents of police (SPs) of four districts. Representational image. (HT File)

As part of the reshuffle ordered by the department of personnel, Jodhpur police commissioner Sharat Kaviraj has been transferred as Crime Branch IG, while Anshuman Bhomia, who was serving as SSB inspector general, has been appointed as the new police commissioner of Jodhpur. The change comes less than five months after Kaviraj assumed charge as commissioner.

Dr Ravi, IG, Police Planning and Modernisation, has been appointed the new Inspector General of the Ajmer Range, while Dr Preeti Chandra, who was serving as IG (Law and Order), has been posted as the new Inspector General of the Bharatpur Range.

At the DG level, Anil Paliwal, who was handling Training and Traffic, has been appointed Director General, Home Guards and Commandant General. Malini Agarwal has been assigned charge of Traffic, Rajasthan.

The government also reassigned the outgoing range IGs. Kailash Chandra Bishnoi, IG, Bharatpur Range, has been posted as IG, Police Vigilance, while Rajendra Singh, IG, Ajmer Range, has also been transferred to Police Vigilance.

The reshuffle includes changes in district police leadership as well. Ramesh, Superintendent of Police, Balotra, has been transferred as SP, Crime Branch (Human Rights and Weaker Sections), Jaipur. Rajesh Kumar, currently Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) in the Jaipur Police Commissionerate, has been appointed the new SP of Balotra. Ramesh had drawn attention for handling law and order during the refinery accident in Balotra.

PD Nitya, SP, Jodhpur Rural, has been posted as SP, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jodhpur, while Pankaj Yadav, Commandant of RAC Battalion-1, Jodhpur, will take over as the new SP of Jodhpur Rural.

Further, B Aditya, SP, Pratapgarh, has been transferred as SP, Hanumangarh. Narendra Singh Meena, SP, Hanumangarh, has been posted as Commandant, 10th RAC Battalion, Bikaner. Vishal Jangid, who was serving as Commandant of the 10th RAC Battalion in Bikaner, has been appointed the new SP of Pratapgarh.

The transfer order also includes postings of officers to various positions, including additional commissioners of police, deputy commissioners of police and other SP-level assignments, as part of the state’s latest administrative reshuffle.