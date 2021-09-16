Rajasthan to give 5,000 to people who take road accident victims to hospital

JAIPUR: Rajasthan government will give a ₹5,000 reward to good Samaritans who save lives by taking road accident victims to hospitals, a senior government official said on Thursday.

The cash reward will be given under the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Jeevan Rakshak Yojna. In addition, the person concerned will also be given a certificate.

A senior official of the finance department said the execution of the scheme will be through the health department and expenditure of the scheme will be borne by the road safety fund. The scheme will apply to both private and government hospitals.

‘The scheme is aimed to motivate people so that people injured in road accidents can reach nearby hospitals in golden hour and get treatment,’ he said.

A casualty medical officer of the hospital in the emergency room will deal with the person who has brought an injured to the hospital and note down the person’s details.

“The cash reward will be given in serious cases only where the injured needed to be admitted or be referred to the hospital for treatment. If there are more than one good Samaritans in a particular case, the cash reward will be divided equally among them, and appreciation letters given to all of them,” said the official.

Employees of 108 and 1033 ambulance staff, private ambulance; policemen and relatives of the injured will not be eligible for the scheme.

Mridula Bhasin from Muskan, an NGO that promotes road safety, welcomed the new scheme. “The scheme will encourage good Samaritans. The SOP will simplify the rules dealing with police and health department, and the incentive will add on to the cause,” she said.

She said a WHO report also says that 50 per cent of road accident fatalities can be avoided if treatment is given on time.

Delhi started a similar cash reward scheme for good Samaritans in May 2018 under which, people who take a road accident victim to hospital are entitled to get a cash reward of ₹2,000. The scheme was announced in August 2016 when a man had bled to death after being hit by a tempo in west Delhi and cleared by the state cabinet in 2017.