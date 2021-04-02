Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan to prepare online register of students coaching in Kota
jaipur news

Rajasthan to prepare online register of students coaching in Kota

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 04:55 PM IST
The Rajasthan government will create an online register of students from other states, who are preparing for competitive examinations in Kota city, a well known coaching hub. The proposal for the 68 lakh project was cleared on Friday by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

RajComp Info Services Limited (RISL) has been assigned the job to create the database, which will include personal details of about two lakh students coaching in Kota city.

“When the details of the students are available, it will be easier to manage these migrants in situations such as Covid-19. Similar student registers will also be prepared for other cities with coaching institutes,” said a release from the CM’s office.

There are about 50 small and 10 big coaching institutes in Kota city, home to about 2 lakh students preparing for entry into engineering and medical colleges. There are around 25,000 paying guest facilities, 3,000 hostels and 1,800 student kitchen facilities. The annual turnover of the coaching related business in Kota is over 3,000 crore, as per the official data.

The student database will carry details of all coaching institutes, permanent address and other contact details of students and their families, information on hostels, paying guest accommodations, student kitchens etc in the city. Through this portal, students will be able to register their problems related to coaching and lodging.

The students register could also be used by parents to learn about their children’s time tables and attendance at coaching institutes. In special circumstances, necessary information and messages can be sent to the phone numbers entered in the database. The local administration will also use this database for better management of the entire coaching ecosystem in the city and the region, said the official release.

