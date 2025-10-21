Rajasthan: Trader, accountant murdered in Jaisalmer on Diwali night

A double murder has shocked Rajasthan’s border district of Jaisalmer after a local trader and his accountant were found dead near Mohangarh on Tuesday morning. The blood-soaked bodies were discovered around 8:30a.m., about six kilometres from the town in the new mandi area.

According to the police, the killings took place late on Diwali night. It came to light when the temple priest Pokar Puri, who had gone for morning prayers, stopped by to greet trader Madanlal Saraswat for Diwali. As he approached Madanlal’s shop to say “Ram Ram”, he noticed blood on the ground and saw the lifeless bodies of Madanlal and his accountant, Revantram.

Madanlal, a grain merchant originally from Saruna village in Bikaner, operated two shops — one inside and another outside the mandi premises. The bodies were found near the outer shop, indicating that the murders occurred there. His accountant, Revantram, hailed from Biga village in Bikaner and had been employed with him for several years.

Preliminary police investigation revealed that Madanlal had refuelled his Alto car around 5pm on Monday, planning to return to his village with Revantram after the Diwali puja. Police suspect that the assailants escaped with the same vehicle after committing the murders.