...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Rajasthan: Violence in Banswara village after youth's murder

Rajasthan: Violence in Banswara village after youth's murder

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 05:29 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Jaipur, A mob went on a rampage, torching and vandalising over two dozen houses, cattle enclosures and vehicles, following the murder of a youth in a village in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said on Monday.

Rajasthan: Violence in Banswara village after youth's murder

Several thatched houses, cattle and motorcycles were burnt in the incident on Sunday night, and additional police force has been deployed to maintain law and order, Superintendent of Police Sudhir Joshi said, adding no casualties were reported in the violence.

The victim, Govind, was murdered late Sunday night in Tamtiya village following an old dispute related to a love affair. Shortly after that, a group of around 500 people attacked the houses linked to the accused, the police said.

"The agitated mob of around 500 people burnt 20-25 thatched houses and cattle enclosures and vandalised 3-4 houses. Five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames," Station House Officer of Motagaon Ramesh Chandra said.

Additional police force from nearby police stations and the district headquarters was called in, he said.

"The situation is under control and the matter is being investigated further," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
jaipur murder rajasthan
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Violence in Banswara village after youth's murder
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Violence in Banswara village after youth's murder
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.