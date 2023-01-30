Rajasthan: Wanted dacoit arrested after gunfight with police

A dacoit carrying ₹1.15 lakh price on his head and wanted in several states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, was arrested from Rajasthan’s Dholpur on Monday, police said.

Dholpur superintendent of police (SP) Dharmendra Singh said that they arrested dacoit Keshav Gurjar after he was injured during a gunfight with the police and later taken to a district hospital for treatment.

“Police took him to the district hospital after a bullet hit his leg,” Singh said.

According to the police, based on tips received, they began a combing operation to arrest him late Sunday night, and after an all-night operation, they managed to nab Gurjar on Monday morning from the forest area at Sone Ka Gurja in Dholpur district.

“Several rounds were fired from both sides. He is a wanted criminal by not just Rajasthan but three other states. Police recovered the weapon and live cartridges from his possession,” Singh said.

Police said that in November 2022, Gurjar managed to flee during a police operation in the forest of Dholpur. Thereafter, special teams were constituted, and constant efforts were made to nab him.

A tip was received that he is hiding in the forest area at Sone ka Gurja, following which a search operation was launched on Sunday night, and he was nabbed on Monday morning after several rounds of gunfire from both sides, the SP said.