Rajasthan woman drugs abusive husband to give electric shocks

A 25-year-old woman, troubled by her husband’s abusive behaviour, allegedly drugged him to give electric shocks. The husband is being treated at a government hospital in Bikaner, officials said.

According to sub-inspector Manak Lal of Churu’s Sardar Sahar police station, Mahendra Dan (32), who is being treated at PBM hospital, Bikaner, said in his complaint that his wife tried to kill him on August 12.

According to Lal, Dan said that at around 9 pm when he returned from work, his wife came with food. After eating, he lost consciousness and woke up late at night due to electric shocks. His wife covered her hands with polythene bags and tied electricity wires to his legs to give him shocks.

Due to shocks, Dan went unconscious again. On gaining consciousness the next day, he said his father and brother informed that his wife had called them late at night at around 2 am and told them that he got an electric shock. His legs were burnt and he was tied to the bed, he told police.

In the preliminary investigation, the wife told police that his husband is an alcoholic and used to beat her. She said her brother recently visited them and her husband got into a heated argument with her brother after both consumed some alcohol. She said she was miffed with the daily torture and thus planned on giving electric shocks to the husband. The police said no arrest has been made in the case and probe is on.